‘Tis the season for social distancing and chill! With movie theaters closed and everyone staying home, Deco’s got some entertainment options you can enjoy from your Lysol-soaked couch!

Mark Wahlberg (as Spenser): “I got a plan. It’s a little unconventional. You’re gonna have to trust me.”

Netflix sure is coming in handy right now, isn’t it?!

Mark Wahlberg’s action-comedy called “Spenser Confidential” is currently streaming, and it’s at the top of Netflix’s list of popular movies.

Peggy Blow (as Ruby’s Abuela): “Don’t look so scared.”

For Netflix TV shows, the coming-of-age high school drama, “On My Block,” is leading the top 10.

Number two is “Love is Blind,” which everyone and their mom is watching right now.

Amazon Prime is a great place to find award-season movies, including the Academy Award Best Picture “Parasite.”

The streaming service also has the hit comedy series “Fleabag” and the superhero show “The Boys.”

Matthew Rhys (as Philip Jennings): “It is finally getting to you.”

Hulu now features FX series like “The Americans.”

There’s also the book-to-stream “Little Fires Everywhere,” with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and over on Disney+, you can watch little cutey Baby Yoda do his thing in “The Mandalorian.”

Meanwhile, binge-watching fanatics have plenty of options from eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” to five seasons of “Breaking Bad” or classics like “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City.”

