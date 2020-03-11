“Bloodshot” will be joined at the box office by three other new movies. Here’s a taste of what’s coming to a theater near you in tonight’s Showtime!

Vin Diesel (as Ray Garrison/Bloodshot): “Something doesn’t feel right.”

Lamorne Morris (as Wilfred Wigans): “They’ve been manipulating you.”

In “Bloodshot,” Vin Diesel is a former soldier — killed in combat — who’s brought back to life and turned into a superhero by an evil company, but Vin is forced to fight back against his creators once he learns what he is, and why he’s there.

Vin Diesel: “It’s really about forcing someone to do something that they have no idea. The vehicle that they use is the preconceived idea of revenge, but that’s all fabricated.”

Devin France (as Wendy): “We can fly? Really fly?”

Growing up is no fun sometimes! And in “Wendy,” a new version of “Peter Pan” is told through the eyes of Wendy about a world where kids can escape paying taxes for a life of adventure in the wild!

Although, star Devin France sounds like she’s grown up already!

Devin France: “Me and Wendy are both really adventurous and curious and super outgoing, and she’s so helpful to everyone, and I think when I played Wendy, I could really go into character with her because Wendy is me.”

Gary Sinise (as Jeremy’s father): “Son, you’re only 20 years old. You just met this girl.”

K.J. Apa (as Jeremy Camp): “I’m supposed to be with her. I can’t explain it, I just know that.”

Grab those tissues!

“I Still Believe” is a movie about love, loss, and hope based on the life of Christian musician Jeremy Camp.

The movie — starring K.J. Apa — focuses on Camp’s romance with his first wife, who passed away from cancer.

Ethan Suplee (as Gary): “Every year, these liberal elites kidnap a bunch of normal folks like us and hunt us for sport.”

Politics sure are divisive these days, huh?!

The controversial new thriller, “The Hunt,” is not for the faint of heart.

It’s a satire about rich people thinning out the middle class in their own twisted way, but the tables turn, and the hunters become the hunted.

Character in “The Hunt”: “What kind of sick people would even think of something like that?”

Reed Birney (as Pop): “White people. We’re the worst.”

