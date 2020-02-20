A long-lost doll brings fresh trouble, and Harrison Ford is a “Wild” man. We’ve got a look at both new movies in this week’s Showtime.

Harrison Ford (as John Thornton): “How do you feel about an adventure beyond all maps? We could go, you and I, where no one’s ever been before.”

Harrison Ford has shared the screen with some very charismatic co-stars. In “Call of the Wild.” he’s paired with a scene-stealing dog named Buck. They set off on an adventure that defines both their lives.

I think we all know by now that when a troubled kid digs up a doll in the back of a house, bad stuff happens. So it is, in “Brahms: The Boy 2.”

You might recognize the doll — that would be Brahms — from the 2016 spookfest “The Boy.” Katie Holmes plays the terrified mom.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.