Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus aren’t the only newcomers at the box office tonight. They’re joined by a photograph and a speedy hedgehog. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Billie Staunton): “Is that OK?”

Will Ferrell (as Pete Staunton): “Yeah, it’s fine.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell play a couple whose marriage has hit a crisis point in “Downhill.”

When he makes a selfish move during a family emergency, their problems come to a head.

The two stars were obviously ecstatic to work with one another in the dramedy.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “I had a good time, but I don’t know, maybe you didn’t, Will.”

Will Ferrell: “It was an honor, and it’s one of the highlights of my life to work with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Are you looking in the camera when you said that?”

Will Ferrell (as Pete Staunton): “How could I run away in ski boots?”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Billie Staunton): “What?”

Will Ferrell (as Pete Staunton): “Can you run in ski boots?”

Zoë Chao (as Rosie): “Not very well.”

Will Ferrell (as Pete Staunton): “Boom. Exactly.”

Zoë Chao (as Rosie): “Regardless, I wouldn’t leave my family to die.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (as Billie Staunton): “That’s boom.”

Issa Rae (as Mae Morton): “I just don’t understand why she couldn’t tell me about her life while she was alive.”

Courtney B. Vance (as Louis Morton): “Maybe she thought it would help you look at her in another way.”

Picture this. A young woman meets the author of a book on her late photographer mom in “The Photograph.” Love, self-discovery and happiness eventually come her way.

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic the Hedgehog, voice of): “Here comes the boom.”

James Marsden (as Tom Wachowski): “How are you not dead?”

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic the Hedgehog, voice of): “I have no idea.”

Jim Carrey (as Dr. Robotnik): “Oh! Give me a big fat break!”

“Sonic the Hedgehog” is running for his life. With help from his pal, played by James Marsden, the super-fast alien might stay out of the evil clutches of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, had plenty of fun preparing for the job.

Ben Schwartz: “When I found out that I got it, to do research, like any good method actor or actress, I downloaded ‘Sonic Mania’ for Nintendo Switch, which was just basically an excuse to play video games.”

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic the Hedgehog, voice of): “Wait! Don’t hurt him!”

Jim Carrey (as Dr. Robotnik): “Aaaaaahhh!”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.