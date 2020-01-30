Not all the drama will be taking place at the Super Bowl this weekend. There’s plenty of movies to go see! Get a taste of what’s new in this week’s Showtime.

Sophia Lillis (as Gretel): “Pleased to make your acquaintance. I’m called Gretel. This rough one here is my brother Hansel.”

Samuel Leakey (as Hansel): “Ouch.”

There’s no gingerbread house here.

“Gretel & Hansel” is an even darker version of the classic fairy tale, but the essentials are there.

Just a witch having some friends for dinner.

Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “I need your help to find the ones who did this. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

Daniel Mays (as Dean West): “What about your life?”

Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “What about it?”

Blake Lively is out for revenge in “The Rhythm Section.”

She plays a woman whose family was killed in a plane crash.

When it turns out the crash was no accident, she hunts down the ones responsible for the tragedy.

Character (in “The Rhythm Section”): “Why are you here?”

Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “To offer you closure.”

Character (in “The Rhythm Section”): “And how would you do that?”

Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “Violently.”

