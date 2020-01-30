Not all the drama will be taking place at the Super Bowl this weekend. There’s plenty of movies to go see! Get a taste of what’s new in this week’s Showtime.
Sophia Lillis (as Gretel): “Pleased to make your acquaintance. I’m called Gretel. This rough one here is my brother Hansel.”
Samuel Leakey (as Hansel): “Ouch.”
There’s no gingerbread house here.
“Gretel & Hansel” is an even darker version of the classic fairy tale, but the essentials are there.
Just a witch having some friends for dinner.
Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “I need your help to find the ones who did this. I’ve got nothing to lose.”
Daniel Mays (as Dean West): “What about your life?”
Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “What about it?”
Blake Lively is out for revenge in “The Rhythm Section.”
She plays a woman whose family was killed in a plane crash.
When it turns out the crash was no accident, she hunts down the ones responsible for the tragedy.
Character (in “The Rhythm Section”): “Why are you here?”
Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “To offer you closure.”
Character (in “The Rhythm Section”): “And how would you do that?”
Blake Lively (as Stephanie Patrick): “Violently.”
