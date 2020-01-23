“The Turning” and some gentlemen are taking on the “Bad Boys” of the box office. Here’s a look at what’s new at theaters in this week’s Showtime.

Michelle Dockery (as Rosalind Pearson): “If you smell smoke, it’s cause there’s a fire, so you’re gonna have to stamp that out quickly.”

Matthew McConaughey’s budding marijuana empire is in the weeds!

He stars in “The Gentlemen” as Mickey Pearson, who wants to walk away from his business, but that’s easier said than done because everyone wants a piece of it.

Matthew McConaughey (as Mickey Pearson): “There’s only one rule in this jungle: when the lion’s hungry, he eats! *gunshot*”

Matthew told Deco one of the keys to being a gentleman.

Matthew McConaughey: “A gentleman doesn’t sort of trespass in other people’s space. You ever notice how they’re never in your space? They have an identity.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “Your friends must love it here.”

Brooklynn Prince (as Flora): “I have no friends.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “You have no friends?”

Brooklynn Prince (as Flora): “Yep.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “Well, you have one now.”

Brooklynn Prince (as Flora): “Maybe.”

Something tells me she’s probably going to regret that decision.

In “The Turning,” Mackenzie Davis plays a nanny who’s been hired to look after two rich orphans, but her dream job quickly turns into a nightmare.

Finn Wolfhard (as Miles): “I know what you’re afraid of. Keeping the lights on won’t keep you safe.”

OK, that’s terrifying.

Mackenzie told Deco about the first movie that freaked her out.

Mackenzie Davis: “‘The Ring’ destroyed me. It really, really, really scared me. My dad hid under my bed after I saw ‘The Ring.’ I was so scared, and he hid under my bed one night when I was about to go to sleep and scared the life out of me, and I think that that has damaged me long-term.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “Why are you doing this?”

Karen Egan (as Nancy): “Stop now.”

Mackenzie Davis (as Kate): “We’re not safe!”

