Robert Downey Jr, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence: a ton of star power hits theaters tomorrow night. Here’s a look at talking animals and bad boys in this week’s Showtime.

Martin Lawrence (as Detective Marcus Burnett): “One last time.”

Will Smith (as Detective Mike Lowrey): “One last time.”

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return to the scene of the crime in “Bad Boys for Life.”

The dynamic duo hit the mean streets of Miami again to take down another vicious drug lord.

It’s been 25 years since “Bad Boys” broke the box office.

Will Smith: “We’re playing different instruments when we get in a scene.”

Martin Lawrence: “We’re ying and yang.”

Will Smith: “Yes yes! And we know how to get out of each other’s way.”

Harry Collett (as Tommy Stubbins): “You can talk to animals?”

Robery Downey Jr. (as Dr. John Dolittle): “Yes.”

The eccentric doctor who talks with animals is back in “Dolittle” and stars Robert Downey Jr.

The movie takes place in 19th century England.

When a young Queen Victoria gets sick, Dolittle and his animal friends set out to find a cure, but they end up finding a little chaos, too.

Robert Downey Jr.: “It’s a very, very, very different take on family entertainment than I have noticed in the last bunch of years, and I’m a big fan.”

Robery Downey Jr. (as Dr. John Dolittle): “Somehow, we just belong together.”

John Cena (as voice of Yoshi): “I’m coming, Doc!”

Robery Downey Jr. (as Dr. John Dolittle): “Ahh!”

