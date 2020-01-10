A deep sea creature unleashed, Tiffany Haddish large and in charge, and a fight against injustice. That’s a lot — but we begin with a war story of epic proportions in this week’s Showtime.

Colin Firth (as General Erinmore) : “If you don’t get there in time, we will lose 1,600 men.”

Is “1917” this year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture? The dramatic, immersive film just took home the Golden Globe for Outstanding Motion Picture, Drama.

It’s about two British soldiers sent to deliver an important message across enemy lines during World War I.

Michael B. Jordan (as Bryan Stevenson): “The first time I visited death row, I wasn’t expecting to meet somebody the same age as me.”

Just because Michael B. Jordan isn’t in his usual form-fitting superhero costume in “Just Mercy,” doesn’t mean he isn’t saving lives. In the legal drama, he plays the real-life Harvard grad lawyer who saved Walter McMillian’s life.

Jamie Foxx plays the innocent man on death row.

Jamie Foxx: “The justice system is perfect, or close to perfection, in the way that it’s set up. It’s the people who manipulate it.”

Vincent Cassel (as Captain Lucien)”On a scale of 1 to 10, how bad is my rig?”

Kristen Stewart (as Norah Price): “A 10!”

What do you get when you combine a 30,000-foot-deep oil rig in the ocean with an earthquake and some possible sea monsters? Kristen’s Stewart’s new edge-of-your-seat sci-fi horror movie, “Underwater,” is what you get.

But this movie goes deep in more ways than one.

Kristen Stewart: “I wasn’t interested in doing a sort of, like, explosion movie, but it does sort of make you sort go, ‘What are those last seconds? What are those tiny things that you think about when it all kind of hits the fan?'”

Tiffany Haddish (as Mia Carter): “We opened up our own store. We’re winning!”

Rose Byrne (as Mel Paige): “We’re $493,000 in debt.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Mia Carter): “What the?!”

Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne need to start acting “Like a Boss” to save their business. That’s what the comedy is all about: the two friends working together to make sure their cosmetics shop is a success.

Rose Byrne: “It’s like an odd couple, but it’s brilliant, and there’s that genuine affection for one another.”

Tiffany Haddish: “Maybe we should remake ‘The Odd Couple.'”

Rose Byrne: “Yeah!”

Tiffany Haddish: “That would be dope.”

Rose Byrne: “That would be dope.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Mia Carter): “Oh, I’m so glad I be plankin’! I’m sorry, white lady, if I die on you today!”

