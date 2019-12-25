Nothing says “quality family time on Christmas” than sitting with the people you love — in a dark theater, where you’re not supposed to talk to anyone. Perfect, isn’t it? You’ve got a bunch of options at the box office this Christmas. Here’s a look in tonight’s Showtime.

Timothée Chalamet (as Theodore “Laurie” Laurence): “This is Meg, Amy, Beth and Jo.”

Saoirse Ronan (as Jo March): “I intend to make my own way in the world.”

It’s the March sisters’ world, and we’re just living in it.

“Little Women” is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott. It follows the relationships between four sisters growing up in the 1800s.

Deco asked Saoirse Ronan, who plays Jo March, which literary characters inspire her.

Saoirse Ronan: “Jo probably was one of them for me, just because you grew up with so many different adaptations of the book on screen and the books themselves.”

Eric Bogosian (as Arno): “Howard, where’s the money right now?”

Idina Menzel (as Dinah): Howard? Howard!”

Adam Sander (as Howard Ratner): I’m done. It means nothing, it meant nothing. Please, give me another shot.”

That’s all Howard is ever looking for — another shot.

This is Adam Sandler like we’ve never seen him before. He stars in “Uncut Gems” as a smooth-talking jeweler who’s also a compulsive gambler … and he can’t stop getting himself into trouble.

Tom Holland (as Walter Beckett, voice of): “Imagine if I could make you — wait for it, drum roll, please — disappeeeeaar!”

Will Smith (as Lance Sterling, voice of): “Disappear?”

Tom Holland (as Walter Beckett, voice of): “Disappeeeeaar!”

Will Smith (as Lance Sterling, voice of): “Why are you saying it like that?”

They’re the odd couple, in animated form. Will Smith and Tom Holland’s voices star in “Spies in Disguise,” about a super spy and super scientist working together, when things take a weird turn.

Will Smith: “He’s come up with this new concealment technology, and he turns me into a pigeon.”

Tom Holland (as Walter Beckett, voice of): “It’s the most perfect form a spy can take!”

Will Smith (as Lance Sterling, voice of): “You better un-bird me right now!”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.