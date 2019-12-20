Forget holiday shopping, the movies are where most people will be this weekend. Theaters will have singing cats, angry reporters and a visit to a galaxy far, far away.

Oscar Isaac (as Poe Dameron): “What are you doing there 3PO?”

Anthony Daniels (as C-3PO): “Taking one last look sir, at my friends.”

It’s the end of an era.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is the final chapter of a story over 40 years in the making.

Everything’s on the line as the rebels and the First Order duke it out with the fate of the galaxy at stake, and Daisy Ridley promises this one is gonna tug at your heartstrings.

Daisy Ridley: “I think it will be really moving. I found it — it’s really emotional for me, at least, and I think it has been for other people.”

Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker): “The force will be with you.”

Carrie Fisher (as Leia Organa): “Always.”

Dame Judi Dench (as Old Deuteronomy): “I judge a cat by its soul.”

Idris Elba (as Macavity): “I’ve got plenty of soul.”

The new film adaptation of the feline Broadway phenomenon “Cats” is based on the wildly successful Andrew Lloyd Webber musical about a tribe of cats, called the Jellicles, who decide which one gets a new life.

Dame Judi Dench: “I think people will go for lots of reasons to it, and rightfully so because there are many, many just wonderful things to see, not only the work that everyone put into it. The dancing is spectacular.”

Makeup artist: “You know why Roger has that door blocking his office?”

Nicole Kidman (as Gretchen Carlson): “Someone has to speak up. Someone has to get mad.”

Movie stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are dropping a “Bombshell” in the new movie of the same name.

They star in the film about the scandal surrounding Fox founder Roger Ailes.

He’s accused of being a serial sexual harasser who treated women at Fox News as objects available for his pleasure.

August Diehl (as Franz Jägerstätter): “What’s happened to our country? We are killing innocent people, raiding other countries, preying on the weak.”

“A Hidden Life” is the true story of an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II, even after he is threatened with being executed for treason.

August Diehl (as Franz Jägerstätter): “I have to stand up to evil.”

Valerie Pachner (as Fani Jägerstätter): “Whatever you do, I am with you. Always.”

