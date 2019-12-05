There’s lots of drama and more than a few chills going down in theaters this weekend. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Miles Robbins (as Luke): “I had an imaginary friend when I was a kid. His name was Daniel.”

In “Daniel Isn’t Real,” a troubled college freshman gets back in touch with his boyhood creation — played by Patrick Schwarzenegger — looking for some emotional help.

What he gets is something far more terrifying.

Sterling K. Brown (as Ronald): “How’re you doing with everything?”

Taylor Russell (as Emily): “I’m good.”

Sterling K. Brown (as Ronald): “You know, it’s OK if you’re not.”

“Waves” is a powerful drama that’s set and filmed in South Florida.

It follows the Williams family as they deal with tragedy, heartbreak and forgiveness.

Trey Edward Shults — who wrote and directed the movie — says he actually came up with the story right here in SoFlo.

Trey Edward Shults: “I was going to the beach in like Dania and Hollywood and like scribbling in a notebook, and it was, like, first the story and structure starting to form.”

Eddie Redmayne (as James Glaisher): “You are the only person who could fly us higher than anyone has ever been, so will you?”

Eddie Redmayne is a 19th-century weather scientist and Felicity Jones his daredevil balloon pilot in “The Aeronauts.”

The film is based on an actual 1852 flight that broke the world altitude record.

Felicity Jones (as Amelia Wren): “So it begins.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.