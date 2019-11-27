A whodunit, a Tinder date gone wrong and much more. Four new movies are in theaters in time for Turkey Day. Here’s a preview, in this week’s Showtime.

Daniel Craig (as Benoit Blanc): “I have eliminated no suspects.”

A family patriarch is killed, and everyone is a suspect. “Knives Out” brings a star-studded cast to a creepy old house in the New England countryside for a whodunit that’ll keep you guessing. But don’t call it “Clue.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “What’s so beautiful about ‘Knives Out’ is, it’s a family. They’re all related to each other. They’re not random people [like] Mr. White, you know what I mean? They’re all Thrombeys, and some, you know, a connection to a Thrombey.”

Jodie Turner-Smith (as Queen): “Thank you for this journey, no matter how it ends.”

You’ll get “Bonnie and Clyde” vibes from “Queen & Slim,” the story of a black couple who leave a Tinder date to get pulled over by a white police officer for questionable reasons. The officer shoots, and the couple takes off after firing back in self-defense.

Daniel Kaluuya: “I think everyone who was a part of this process was very intimately involved in this, so it was less about going out and more about going in.”

“Honey Boy” tells the story of a young actor’s stormy childhood and early adult years, as he struggles to co-exist with his abusive father and deal with his mental health issues. Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in the film, based loosely on his life.

Mark Ruffalo (as Robert Bilott): “I defend chemical companies.”

Bill Camp (as Wilbur Tennant): “Well, now you can defend me.”

Mark Ruffalo stars in “Dark Waters,” a true story about a corporate lawyer who files an environmental lawsuit against a chemical company. Problem is, the company has a long history of pollution.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.