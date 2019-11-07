An epic battle, a shining sequel and a Christmas miracle. It’s all in theaters this weekend. Kick back and relax with some popcorn for this week’s Showtime.

Ed Skrein (as Lt. Richard “Dick” Best): “If we lose, the Japanese own the West Coast.”

You already know that didn’t happen thanks to the bravery of our Navy during the Battle of Midway in World War II.

That fight changed the course of history, and this Veterans Day weekend, it’s getting the big-screen treatment with an all-star cast.

Dennis Quaid: “The stakes were so clear. The reasons of going to war were so clear.”

Patrick Wilson: “Anytime you’re playing someone that’s real, you want to honor them and honor their legacy, and there’s that added incentive that comes in when you’re playing an American and a patriot.”

Dakota Hickman (as Young Abra): “You’re magic like me.”

Ewan McGregor (as Dan Torrance): “I don’t know about magic. I always called it the shining.”

Ewan McGregor plays a man with psychic abilities in “Doctor Sleep.”

Stephen King’s sequel to “The Shining” has all the creepy elements of the original. An abandoned hotel, backward words and — of course — creepy twins.

Sadie Heim and Kk Heim (as the Grady Twins): “Come and play with us for ever and ever.”

Emilia Clarke (as Kate): “*sings ‘Deck the Halls’*”

“Game of Thrones” star Emilia Clarke is in the holiday spirit.

She’s hoping for a Christmas miracle in “Last Christmas.”

Her life is off the rails until a handsome stranger shows up under the mistletoe.

Emilia Clarke (as Kate): “Did you follow me here?”

Henry Golding (as Tom): “Are elves always so cynical?”

Emilia Clarke (as Kate): “Yes, relentlessly. These are dark times.”

John Cena (as Jake Carson): “Gentlemen, we are smoke jumpers.”

John Cena and John Leguizamo are tough guy firefighters in “Playing with Fire.”

Things get heated when they have to deal with a dangerous force of nature — a group of kids.

John Leguizamo: “The proof is in the movie. You have kids at home, so you know what that’s like.”

Christian Convery (as Will): “Guys! I found these two Nerf guns!”

John Cena (as Jake Carson): “Those aren’t Nerf guns!”

