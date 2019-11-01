“Terminator: Dark Fate” is one of five new movies hitting the box office this weekend. We’ve got a preview of them all in this week’s Showtime.

Mackenzie Davis (as Grace): “Why do you care what happens to her?

Linda Hamilton (as Sarah Connor): “Because I was her.

Mackenzie Davis (as Grace): “Sarah!”

Arnold Schwarzenegger (as Carl/T-800): “I can see you are very upset. I’m going to help you protect the girl.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the iconic T-800 in “Terminator: Dark Fate.” But, hello! The big news here: It’s the original dream team!

Linda Hamilton finally signed back on, and she’s kicking more cyborg butt than ever! But this sequel almost never happened.

Linda Hamilton: “I loved that character, and I thought those two movies were a complete story and never saw myself returning.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger: “You see the reaction, how people enjoy it. It’s always gratifying, and you feel like, ‘OK, we didn’t do all this work for nothing.'”

Jeremy Renner (as Swifty, voice of): “Swifty’s the name. You’re looking at the next lead dog for the Arctic Blast Delivery Service. You’re about to see the magic show in 3 and a 2 and a 1 and shoot!”

Awww, isn’t he cute? This little guy, voiced by Jeremy Renner, has always dreamed of being the world’s greatest sled dog. The problem is, he’s a fox — but in the new animated comedy “Arctic Dogs,” he’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen.

Sam Rockwell (as Captain Klenzendorf): “When I was your age, I had an imaginary friend — got me in so much trouble.”

Well, Jojo’s imaginary friend happens to be Hitler. “Jojo Rabbit” is a satire about a 10-year-old boy in World War II Germany, who finds out his mom is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic.

Scarlett Johansson plays Jojo’s mom. She told Deco she was fully confident in taking on the role.

Scarlett Johansson: “This script was so fantastic. It was just an absolute gem. It was beautifully written, perfectly constructed.”

Leslie Odom Jr. (as William Still): “You have made it 100 miles to freedom, all by yourself. Would you like to pick a new name to mark your freedom?”

Cynthia Erivo (as Araminta Ross/Harriet Tubman): “Harriet Tubman.”

The story of an American hero comes to the big screen in “Harriet.” Cynthia Erivo stars as the legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman, who helped free hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad.

The actress is just one Oscar away from getting her EGOT. That’s when you win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award — so this could be it!

Edward Norton (as Lionel Essrog): “But inside my head’s an even bigger mess. I can’t stop twisting things around. Words and sounds especially. Have to keep playing with them until they come out right.”

The scene: 1950s New York. The crime: murder.

Edward Norton is a man on a mission in “Motherless Brooklyn.” The actor plays a private detective with Tourette’s syndrome who’s trying to solve his only friend’s murder.

And Norton doesn’t just star in the movie. He wrote it, directed it and produced it, too.

Edward Norton (as Lionel Essrog): “If I figure it out, I’m gonna make them regret it. I promise you that.”

