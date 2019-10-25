A lighthouse, and electric lights — plus I get “Black and Blue” with Naomie Harris. There’s a lot to see. It’s all going down in this week’s Showtime.

Character in “Black and Blue”: “Listen, you’ve already got rid of everyone who could talk.”

If you like a gritty cop movie, you’re gonna wanna check out “Black and Blue.” Naomie Harris stars as a rookie cop who catches a murder on her bodycam.

Catching the bad guys isn’t easy, though, because they’re fellow cops. Hate it when that happens.

Naomie Harris: “It is such a fun, thrilling, unexpected roller coaster ride of a movie, but it’s also talking about issues that are socially relevant and incredibly timely today, and it also has an inspiring message.”

Tom Segura (as Derek): “The Countdown app? It’s really just a random number on a clock.”

Or is it?

“Countdown” is about an app that somehow knows exactly when you’re going to die. When it tells a young woman she’s gonna bite the dust in three days, she sets out to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Willem Dafoe (as Thomas Wake): “How long have we been on this rock? Five weeks? Two days? Help me to recollect.”

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are at wit’s end in the psychological thriller “The Lighthouse.” The two play lighthouse keepers trying to maintain their sanity while on a remote island in the 1890’s.

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Thomas Edison): “This is a battle for the brightest minds of America. Today, the impossible becomes the possible.”

Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon light up the screen in “The Current War: Director’s Cut.” As inventor Thomas Edison and businessman George Westinghouse, they’re racing each other to bring electric power to America.

Michael told Deco, back in the day, this was a big deal.

Michael Shannon: “It’s easy to forget that sense of wonder, because nowadays we’re so used to all of it, but there was a certain point in time where it was an absolutely incredible thing to sit and stare at a light bulb.”

Katherine Waterston (as Marguerite Westinghouse): “Westinghouse Electric Company.”

Benedict Cumberbatch (as Thomas Edison): “Edison Electric. It has to be.”

