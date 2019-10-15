What’s old is new at the box office as well. Three movies are hitting theaters this week, and two of them are highly-anticipated sequels. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime!

Sam Riley (as Diaval): “Mistress, I have a little bit of news.”

Angelina Jolie (as Maleficent): “Don’t ruin my morning.”

Bad never looked so good!

Angelina Jolie is rocking the iconic horns again in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.”

Angelina Jolie (as Maleficent): “Well, well.”

The sequel is set five years after the first movie.

Aurora is all grown up and engaged to Prince Phillip, and Maleficent isn’t happy about it.

Hey, weddings are supposed to bring people together — not tear them apart!

Angelina Jolie: “This time, Maleficent has a young woman on her hands, and it’s not easy for Maleficent as a mom.”

Elle Fanning (as Aurora): “What have you done?”

Angelina Jolie (as Maleficent): “We go home now.”

Cecilia Roth (as Zulema): “If you don’t write or film, what will you do?”

Antonio Banderas (as Salvador Mallo): “Live, I guess.”

Sometimes in life, the past can come back to haunt you.

In “Pain & Glory,” Antonio Banderas plays a film director who’s in the middle of a creative crisis, so he’s forced to look back at the choices that have led him to where he is.

It’s a Spanish movie, but Antonio says the messages are universal.

Antonio Banderas: “The movie connects with people because we all travel through life with pains and glories. We all have greatnesses and miseries. Everybody.”

Antonio Banderas (as Salvador Mallo): “Safe journey. Thank you for coming, really.”

Jesse Eisenberg (as Columbus): “Welcome to Zombieland. Life is about more than just survival. We were a family. Dysfunctional, sure, but what family isn’t?”

Squad goals!

Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin are all back together again in “Zombieland: Double Tap.”

This time, the group is on the move meeting new people, and of course, slaying zombies.

You know it’s a good time when these four get together.

Woody Harrelson: “It’s very funny.”

Emma Stone: “Wow. That was incredible. That was beautiful.”

Woody Harrelson: “Thank you.”

Jesse Eisenberg: “It really does sum up it. Sum up this unique tone.”

Emma Stone: “Yeah, it really does. It does. That really tells us everything we need to know.”

Woody Harrelson: “Yeah.”

Woody Harrelson (as Tallahassee): “Light ’em up!”

