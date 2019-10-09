While “Downton Abbey” keeps raking in the dough, it’s gonna have more competition at the box office this weekend — and you know you can always count on us for a preview. Get ready: It’s Showtime!

Charlize Theron (as Morticia Addams, voice of): “Wednesday, what do you have there?”

Chloë Grace Moretz (as Wednesday Addams, voice of): “I’m not sure.”

Charlize Theron (as Morticia Addams, voice of): “There’s usually a murderous clown attached to the other end of these.”

They’re creepy, kooky, mysterious, and spooky. After all these years, the Addams family is back!

Morticia, Gomez, Wednesday, Pugsley and the rest of the gang have moved to New Jersey — and they’re not only dealing with 21st century problems, but each other’s crazy hijinks.

Charlize Theron: “There’s something that is very grounded, because they love each other. So even though they’re trying to kill each other, they love each other, and you really see that. I mean, they stick together, and they protect each other.”

Charlize Theron (as Morticia Addams, voice of): “It’s hideous.”

Oscar Isaac (as Gomez Addams): “It’s horrible.”

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron (as Gomez and Morticia Addams, voices of): “It’s home.”

Rose Byrne (as Jexi, voice of): “How can I help you?”

Adam Devine (as Phil): “Let’s get dinner.”

Rose Byrne (as Jexi, voice of): “You look like you could use a salad, Phil.”

Adam Devine (as Phil): “What kind of phone is this?!”

Move over, Siri. There’s a new virtual assistant in town, and her name is Jexi.

Adam Devine stars as Phil, a guy who’s totally addicted to his phone — but when he starts getting a real life, Jexi gets jealous and goes on the war path.

Natalie Portman (as Lucy Cola): “You go up there, you see the whole universe.”

Natalie Portman is out of this world in “Lucy in the Sky.” The actress plays an astronaut who’s returning home from a long mission in space — but back on Earth, she’s losing touch with reality.

Will Smith (as Henry Brogan): “Twenty-five years ago, he took my blood. He made you from me.”

It’s the ultimate face-off. Will Smith is going head to head with a cloned version of himself in “Gemini Man.”

Will says the technology used to make him look young again is unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Will Smith: “My physical body is not being used. It is a 100% computer generated, 23-year-old, photorealistic version of myself.”

Will Smith (as Junior): “You’re just trying to rattle me.”

Will Smith (as Henry Brogan): “I’m trying to save you!”

