It’s that time again. Time for Showtime! And this week, we see a theme. There’s a movie about a creature that needs to get home, and an actress who made the saying “No place like home” famous.

Chloe Bennet (as voice of Yi): “I don’t know where you came from.”

Character in “Abominable”: “He escaped.”

A teenager finds a yeti on the roof of her apartment building in “Abominable.”

She and her friends set out to reunite the abominable snowman with his family, but first, they have to make sure they don’t get captured by an evil zoologist.

Renée Zellweger (as Judy Garland): “You’re saying I have to leave my children if I want to make enough money to be with my children? I would very much like to stay.”

In “Judy,” we catch up with Judy Garland three decades after she starred in “The Wizard of Oz.”

The movie focuses on her time in London — late in her life — for sold-out shows at The Talk of the Town nightclub.

Renée Zellweger plays the legendary actress.

Renée Zellweger: “There is a reason why we are telling her story 50 years after her passing. That combination of spirit and beauty and humility and grace and empathy is so rare.”

Renée Zellweger (as Judy Garland): “And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true.”

