British aristocrats are going up against Rambo! My money’s on the Royals – but they all have to beat a sexy American astronaut. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

John Finn (as Stroud): “Your father was experimenting with a highly classified material that could threaten our entire solar system.”

In “Ad Astra,” Brad Pitt plays an astronaut venturing into deep space to save the world. But he’s also gotta figure out what role his missing father plays in the potential catastrophe.

Brad got the chance to interview a real astronaut about the movie.

Brad Pitt: “I need to call on your expertise. Who is more believable? Clooney or Pitt?:

Astronaut: “You were, absolutely.”

Maggie Smith (as Violet Crawley): “How’s it all going?”

Hugh Bonneville (as Robert Crawley): “Mary’s got it under control.”

Michelle Dockery (as Lady Mary Talbot): “Hardly.”

Michelle Dockery (as Lady Mary Talbot): “I need your help, Carson.”

Jim Carter (as Mr. Carson): “I’ll be there in the morning, my lady.”

The Crawley family is back! When the king and queen of England announce they’re visiting Downton Abbey, it’s all hands on deck.

The film is set two years after the finale of the hit British drama.

Jeffrey Donovan (as George): “Sooner or later, someone’s gonna come looking for you two.”

Kyra Sedgwick (as Gloria): “But there’s still time.”

Appearances can be deceiving. That’s one lesson a pair of thieves, played by Bill Skarsgård and Maika Monroe, quickly learn when they end up breaking into a suburban home in “Villains.”

Now they’ll be lucky if they get away from their intended victims, played by Jeffrey Donovan and Kyra Sedgwick, with their lives.

Sylvester Stallone (as John Rambo): “All these years, I’ve kept my secrets. But the time has come to face my past.”

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years, it’s that you don’t mess with John Rambo.

In “Rambo: Last Blood,” our lethal hero is just trying to live a quiet life in Arizona, but when his niece gets kidnapped, Rambo has to embrace his past and use all of his lethal skills to save her.

This is Sly’s fifth “Rambo” movie, and he told us his story is far from over.

Sylvester Stallone: “This one, it just continues to go on, because the world is a very complex thing, and there are so many adventures.”

