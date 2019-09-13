Nothing says girls night out like a brand new J-Lo movie, but if you’re not in the mood for a good hustle, there’s plenty of drama and frights in this week’s Showtime.

Jennifer Lopez (as Ramona): “The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank, except you get the keys. Are you in?”

It seems J-Lo can do it all, including leading an all-star cast of boss women — like Constance Wu and Cardi B — as they take on Wall Street.

In “Hustlers,” these ladies play a group of strippers who team up to rip off their rich clients.

Jennifer Lopez: “We have similarities, and we are very different. There was a part of it that I had never explored before, and that was kind of the unapologetic, get what you want at anybody’s cost, don’t care who you’re hurting, don’t care about anything person. That was one side, and there was a side that was like nurturing.”

Ansel Elgort (as Adult Theo Decker): “Before and after. Everything is before and after. In the middle, is the painting.”

In “The Goldfinch,” Ansel Elgort plays a young man whose mother was killed in a museum bombing.

During the chaos, he stole a famous painting that she loved.

Years later, it’s gone missing again, and the search for answers leads him down a road of self-discovery.

Ralph Fiennes (as Ben Emmerson): “What were you employed to do?”

Keira Knightley (as Katharine Gun): “I translated signals intelligence, and I reported anything of interest to my clients.”

Ralph Fiennes (as Ben Emmerson): “You’re a spy.”

Keira Knightley is a woman on a mission in “Official Secrets.”

The film tells the true story of a British whistleblower who leaked a secret memo involving the Iraq war.

Character in “Freaks”: “You better get away from my house.”

Lexy Kolker (as Chloe): “I don’t wanna hide anymore.”

Who is the real enemy?

You’re gonna have to watch “Freaks” to find out.

Emile Hirsch plays a father who refuses to let his young daughter leave the house because of something called “abnormals,” but when she does get out, little Chloe finds that things are not always what they seem.

Schuyler Helford (as Mallory): “Yes, we are doing this.”

Moral of the story: when you see a random ad for a haunted house on the side of the road, don’t go!

In “Haunt,” a group of friends come face-to-face with real danger on Halloween night, and they’ll be lucky to get out alive.

Character in “Haunt”: “Do you want to see my face?”

