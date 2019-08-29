A man on the run, a day that changes everything and a guy who risks it all on two wheels. It’s all in theaters this weekend. Here’s a sneak peek in this week’s Showtime.

Liam Hemsworth is a man on the run in “Killerman.” After waking up with amnesia, his character has to outrun a gang of dirty cops to find out who he really is.

Diane Guerrero (as Lola): “You don’t know who I am?”

Liam Hemsworth (as Moe): “I don’t feel anything. Aaah!”

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “What’s the date today?”

Storm Reid (as Ashley): “It’s June 25.”

David Oyelowo (as Jack Radcliff): “Believe it or not, I’m sitting right here two weeks in the future.”

They say one day can change everything, but in “Don’t Let Go,” it’s a little more complicated than that.

David Oyelowo plays a police officer who thinks he’s lost everything after his family is murdered, but then, he gets a call from his niece, who’s still alive in a timeline where the crime hasn’t happened yet.

David tells Deco you’re gonna want to play close attention.

David Oyelowo: “There are so many Easter eggs throughout the film that sort of bring it together by the end. I’ve watched it with a few audiences, and there’s a lot of ‘Ahhh’ going on.”

Allison Paige (as Sophie Bennett): “The doc said one bad fall.”

Michael Roark (as Marshall Bennett): “I’d rather risk it than die a little bit every day.”

After surviving an explosion, a war veteran comes home to tough times in “Bennett’s War.”

Trace Adkins (as Cal Bennet): “I’m gonna lose the farm, son.”

He risks it all to save the family farm the only way he knows how: racing motorcycles.

