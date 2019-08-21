A president on the run, a killer honeymoon and a story of impossible odds. It’s all in theaters this weekend. Deco’s taking a look at the action, the horror and the heartbreak in this week’s Showtime.

News anchor: “There’s been an assassination attempt on the president.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith (as FBI Agent Helen Thompson): “Mike Banning, you’re being charged with the attempted murder of the president of the United States.”

News anchor: “The president’s top guardian angel has fallen.”

It’s all action, all the time in “Angel Has Fallen.” In the third installment in the “Fallen” franchise, Jada Pinkett-Smith heads up the FBI investigation into a Secret Service agent, played by Gerard Butler, apparently gone rogue.

Jada did her homework before taking on the role.

Jada Pinkett-Smith: “I talked to FBI agents. I talked to some military guys as well. That really helped me understand this whole circumstance and situation and really helped me craft my performance.”

It’s a game of life or death in “Ready or Not.”

Mark O’Brien (as Alex): “At midnight, you have to play a game.”

Samara Weaving (as Grace): “Why?”

Mark O’Brien (as Alex): “It’s just something we do when someone joins the family.”

Samara Weaving (as Grace): “A game.”

Samara Weaving ends up in a killer game of hide and seek with her husband’s family. It’s up to her to survive the night.

Adam Brody (as Daniel): “Found her.”

Family gatherings can be so stressful.

Priscilla C. Shirer (as Olivia Brooks): “Do you enjoy running?”

Aryn Wright-Thompson (as Hannah Scott): “It’s really the only thing I’m good at.”

Alex Kendrick (as John Harrison): ‘Why have a season with one runner?”

Priscilla C. Shirer (as Olivia Brooks): “One runner matters.”

A young girl defies the odds in “Overcomer.” The film tells the story of a runner with asthma who relies on faith to get to the finish line.

Alex Kendrick (as John Harrison): “Is that…?”

Priscilla C. Shirer (as Olivia Brooks): “It’s Hannah!”

Alex Kendrick (as John Harrison): “Run, Hannah!

Dakota Johnson (as Eleanor): “I’m looking for a missing person. Have you seen him?”

Shia LaBeouf (as Tyler): “Little man on the lam. That was your girlfriend back there, Eleanor. Too bandits on the run.”

Zack Gottsagen (as Zak): “Oh, yeah!”

Shia LaBeouf helps a man with Down syndrome realize his dreams in “The Peanut Butter Falcon.” The two become fast friends and convince Dakota Johnson to come along for the ride.

Dakota Johnson (as Eleanor): “We’re not gonna hop on your little raft and cruise around down the river.”

Zack Gottsagen (as Zak): “Hey, Eleanor. I don’t wanna go home.”

