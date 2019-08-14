It’s the boss versus good boys and sharks against angry birds. There’s a lot going on in theaters this weekend. Here’s a look in Showtime.

Jacob Tremblay (as Max): “There’s gonna be girls at the party, and you know what that means?”

Keith L. Williams (as Lucas): “Drama.”

Jacob Tremblay (as Max): “No. Kissing.”

Ah, middle school. A time of growth spurts, voice changes and the start of raging hormones.

In “Good Boys,” Jacob Tremblay and his friends get invited to their first kissing party, but none of them know anything about locking lips, so they do the logical thing — spy on neighbors, skip school, steal drugs and visit a frat house.

Jacob’s been in “R” rated films before, but he says this was new territory.

Jacob Tremblay: “I’ve sworn a lot in movies before, but this was a next level for sure. Lots of new words that I had to learn.”

Viveik Kalra (as Javed): “I didn’t know music could be like that. It’s like Bruce knows everything I’ve ever felt. Everything I’ve ever wanted. That’s what you call real music.”

“Blinded by the Light” was born to run into theaters and into your heart.

The film follows a British teen in the ’80s who finds his voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen, but his outlook on life quickly causes rifts with his family’s traditional values.

Character (in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”): “Guys, there’s a shark.”

Character (in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”): “What are we gonna do?”

Character (in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”): “We don’t have a choice. We have to go back down.”

A diving adventure takes a sharp turn for worse in “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.”

Four teens exploring an underwater city suddenly find themselves surrounded by the locals, and let’s just say these great white sharks don’t like visitors.

Michelle Williams (as Isabel): “I don’t trust your wife.”

Billy Crudup (as Oscar): “She’s gonna give you money for your charity, and you’re gonna question her integrity, huh?”

Michelle Williams (as Isabel): “$20 million. What does she want?”

In “After the Wedding,” Michelle Williams stars as a women trying to raise money for her orphanage in India, and when she travels to New York to meet a potential donor — played by Julianne Moore — the secrets of her past start to unravel.

Cate Blanchett (as Bernadette Fox): “I have this one shot to launch my second act, so step aside ’cause I’m about to kick the hell out of life.”

Emma Nelson (as Bee Branch): “World domination eh, Bernie?”

Cate Blanchett is on a mission to reconnect with her creative side in “Where’d You Go, Bernadette.”

The actress plays a woman who suddenly takes off an epic adventure while everyone else in her life tries to figure out where she is.

Cate says the movie explores change and self-discovery in a different way.

Cate Blanchett: “Hilarious in its accuracy, but also it’s quite painful and often embarrassing confronting who you are.”

Jason Sudeikis (as voice of Red): “I still have some anger issues, but I am finding healthier ways to deal with it.”

Bill Hader (as voice of Leonard): “Hello.”

Jason Sudeikis (as voice of Red): “Agh.”

Frenemies join forces in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.”

The pigs and birds are back in this sequel, but there’s a new enemy, which forces Red, played by Jason Sudeikis, to ask for help from the pigs to save their island.

Jason Sudeikis: “Red is still feeling himself, still being treated like a hero and posters up all over the place, and everybody walks by him and is very happy to see him, unlike the beginning of the first movie, and that might be getting to his head.”

Leslie Jones (as voice of Zeta): “Fire another ice ball!”

Jason Sudeikis (as voice of Red): “What the?”

Character (in “The Angry Birds Movie 2”): “Oh, crap.

Bill Hader (as voice of Leonard): “We’re going to need a bigger sling shot.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.