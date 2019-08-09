Five movies are gonna try and claim the top spot at the box office this weekend, going head-to-head with “Hobbs & Shaw.” Here’s a look at mob wives, scary stories, a young explorer and more in this week’s Showtime.

Temuera Morrison (as Powell): “Hola, Dora.”

Isabela Moner (as Dora): “Let me go.”

Temuera Morrison (as Powell): “You help us find your parents and the lost city of gold.”

“Dora and the Lost City Of Gold” is a live-action take on Nickelodeon’s animated series, “Dora the Explorer.” High school life is tougher than anything the jungle could throw at Dora.

Isabela Moner, who stars in the title role, told Deco playing Dora was a dream come true.

Isabela Moner: “I grew up watching her, so I was sure about what I was doing with the character, but to be entrusted with such a big role and carrying this movie every day for like four months, I was honored.”

Greg Kinnear (as Justin Brooks): “Brian Banks was 16 years old when he was accused of a crime he did not commit. He lost 11 years, a scholarship. He was prevented from playing football.”

Brian Banks was an all-American high school football star one step away from a professional career when everything went wrong. “Brian Banks” tells the story of his fall and ultimate rise as an NFL player.

Austin Zajur (as Chuck Steinberg): “Some kids went missing, so they boarded it up.”

Gabriel Rush (as Auggie Hilderbrandt): “OK, we saw it. Can we go now?”

Austin Zajur (as Chuck Steinberg): “Who ordered the chicken?”

In “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” a group of small town kids finds a book of scary stories in an abandoned house. One by one, the teens start disappearing.’

Is there any connection here? What do you think?

Zoe Margaret Colletti: “They’ve done an incredible job with literally just pulling them straight out the book.”

Interviewer: “What happened to your friends?”

David Crosby: “All the guys that I made music with won’t even talk to me. All of them.”

The life of two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member David Crosby is explored in the documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name.” The musician burned as many bridges as he built, but his musical legacy remains something to be admired.

Melissa McCarthy (as Kathy Brennan): “They’ve been telling us forever that we are never gonna do anything but have babies. A bunch of men who’ve forgotten what family means.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Ruby O’Carroll): “So we remind them.”

When their husbands are sent to jail, three wives take over their crime business in “The Kitchen.” Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss star as a trio of very enterprising and very capable women.

Kevin Costner (as Enzo, voice of): “Call it fate, call it luck. All I knew was I was meant to be his dog.”

Milo Ventimiglia (as Denny Swift): “You like that, huh?”

Kevin Costner (as Enzo, voice of): “Like it? I loved it.”

Enzo is a golden retriever who longs to be a race car driver. Denny, played by Milo Ventimiglia, is an actual Formula One racer. This match made in heaven drives “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”

Kevin Costner provides the voice of Enzo, who does not say, “If you build it, they will race.”

Kevin Costner (as Enzo, voice of): “No one knows what curves life will throw at you, but if a driver has the courage to create his own conditions, then the rain is simply rain.”

