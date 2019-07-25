If you’re heading to the movies, this is one of those rare weekends when you have only one new release to choose from. Quentin Tarantino’s latest flick comprises 100% of this week’s Showtime.

Al Pacino (as Marvin Schwarzs in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”): “There’s the shooting.” *imitates machine gun sounds*

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is the ninth film from director Quentin Tarantino.

Quentin Tarantino: “I don’t make movies for people that just kind of passively sit there and let the images glaze over them. I want them to respond.”

The movie takes us to Hollywood in 1969 as a washed up TV star, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his longtime stunt double, played by Brad Pitt, are struggling with the fact that the Golden Age of Hollywood has left them behind.

Leonardo DiCaprio: “It’s this nostalgic look back at what could have been through the eyes of guys that are on the daily grind just trying to make ends meet.”

Brad Pitt (as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”): “Alright, what’s the matter, partner?”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Rick Dalton in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”): “It’s official, old buddy. I’m a has-been.”

Brad Pitt: “Working together was just real automatic for us. I can’t describe it more than that. It was just really easy.”

Margot Robbie plays Sharon Tate, which gives us an inside look at what Charles Manson was up to in 1969.

The sets here make you feel like you’ve traveled back in time.

Margot Robbie: “I’m telling you, when you sit there, you can feel that, you can feel the authenticity. You are truly transported to 1969.”

Leonardo DiCaprio (as Rick Dalton in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”): “In this town, it can all change like that.”

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” hits theaters this Friday.

