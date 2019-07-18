Two movies hit theaters Thursday night, but only one is expected to roar. Here’s a look at both in this week’s Showtime
James Earl Jones (as Mufasa): “You must take your place in the circle of life.”
Long live the king! “The Lion King” is back with Disney’s CGI, live-action remake.
The actors who voice the young Simba and Nala told Deco which songs from the movie get stuck in their head.
Shahadi Wright Joseph: “Hakuna Matata,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”
JD McCrary: “Yeah, she just explained it for me.”
Alessandro Nivola (as Sensei): “Karate’s a way of communicating. Ask me a question.”
David Zellner (as): “What are your plans for the weekend?”
Alessandro Nivola (as Sensei): (makes karate moves while he answers) “I am going to do some grocery shopping and rent a film to watch in the comfort of my own home.”
Be prepared for some offbeat dark comedy in “The Art of Self-Defense.”
Jesse Eisenberg stars as a mild-mannered guy who gets really into karate after he’s mugged.
Alessandro Nivola (as Sensei): “I know you’re confused about what’s happening. You have to trust me.”
