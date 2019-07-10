Let’s face it — new movies aren’t gonna escape Spidey’s web at the box office this weekend, but three are gonna try anyway. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

If you’re going to the movies this weekend, know that you’ve got options: a comedy, a documentary and some killer alligators.

Dave Bautista (as Vic Manning in “Stuber”): “Hey! Uber?”

Kumail Nanjiani (as Stu in “Stuber”): “Yeah. Be cool. Be nice.”

An Uber driver named Stu — Get it? “Stuber” — played by Kumail Nanjiani has his life, and his car, turned upside down when Dave Bautista, a detective hot on the trail of a killer, uses his car to chase after him.

This got Chris thinking about Uber etiquette.

Chris Van Vliet: “Since so much of this movie takes places in an Uber, what’s the worst thing that an Uber passenger could do?”

Kumail Nanjiani: “Any bodily function: puke, pee, poop.”

Unknown speaker (in “Maiden”): “What if I tell you about a young girl who had a dream about sailing around the world? What if I tell you that it did happen?”

You might remember “Maiden” from when it happened in real life in 1989.

The documentary retells the story of the first all-female crew to compete in the Whitbread Round the World Race.

The sailing competition takes nine months and spans 33,000 miles.

Kaya Scodelario (as Haley Keller in “Crawl”): “Down here!”

Unknown character (in “Crawl”): “Pete, do you hear that?!”

*Alligator grabs the character*

“Crawl” takes place right here in Florida, and fortunately, isn’t a documentary.

It follows a father and daughter who become trapped in their home during a Category 5 hurricane.

The only thing keeping them company is a group of hungry alligators.

Barry Pepper (as Dave Keller in “Crawl”): “You need to go, now!”

Kaya Scodelario (as Haley Keller in “Crawl”): “I’m not leaving you here!”

Even though the alligators in the hurricane look awesome, it’s going to be tough to take down “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Spidey is predicted to hang onto that box office crown this weekend.

