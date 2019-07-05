Marvel is laughing at the thought of superhero fatigue. “Avengers: Endgame” is still in theaters — and now in swings “Spider-Man.” We’ve got a preview of that, and a new horror flick, in this week’s Showtime.

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man): “There’s gotta be someone else you can use. What about Thor?”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury): “Off world.”

Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man): “Captain Marvel?”

Samuel L. Jackson (as Nick Fury): “Unavailable.”

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” picks up immediately after “Avengers: Endgame.”

Peter Parker is back at school and is about to take a well deserved class trip to Europe when Nick Fury calls. He needs Spider-Man’s help to fight this giant storm looking thing called Earth Elemental alongside Jake Gyllenhaal’s character, Mysterio.

We tried to get Jake to tell us about the film, but he didn’t want to give away any spoilers like his co-star Tom Holland is known for.

Jake Gyllenhaal: “I’m like on the defense but want to tell, which is why I understand why Tom spoils stuff. Not until I’m in this room alone do I realize the pressure that Tom is under constantly and how much crap he gets for spoilers.”

Florence Pugh (as Dani): “You’ve got this special week planned.”

Vilhelm Blomgren (as Pelle): “It’s sort of a crazy festival — special ceremonies and dressing up.”

Florence Pugh (as Dani): “That sounds fun.”

Here’s a spoiler alert — it ends up not being fun at all.

“Midsommar” is from the same director as last year’s terrifying horror movie, “Hereditary.” It’s about a young couple that takes a trip to a small Swedish village, which turns out to be inhabited by a creepy cult.

Vilhelm Blomgren (as Pelle): “We only do this every 90 years. I was most excited for you to come.”

