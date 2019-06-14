Some people like to do it in the dark — and when you think of it, it’s probably the best way of watching movies. Here’s a look at what’s new in this week’s Showtime.

Chris Hemsworth (as Agent H): “We are the Men in Black. The Men and Women in Black!”

“Men In Black: International” introduces us to new characters in the “MIB” universe. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson star as Agents H and M, who have to save the planet from shape-shifting aliens.

Chris and Tessa told Deco they don’t think we’re alone in the universe.

Chris Hemsworth: “I reckon there’s just gotta be something else out there.”

Tessa Thompson: “Yeah.”

Chris Hemsworth: “It’s too vast and expansive for there not to be.”

Emma Thompson (as Katherine Newbury): “Who are you?”

Mindy Kaling (as Molly Patel): “I’m a new writer.”

Denis O’Hare (as Brad): “The new female writer.”

Emma Thompson (as Katherine Newbury): “Yeah, I can see that, Brad.”

Mindy Kaling is blazing trails in “Late Night.” She plays a woman who’s hired as a talk show’s only female writer, and she ends up sparking a connection with the host, played by Emma Thompson.

The ladies told us it’d be great if their movie started a shakeup in the late night talk show industry.

Mindy Kaling: “We can only write things we that we wanna see, and then sometimes the world mimics it, if you’re lucky.”

Adam Driver (as Officer Ronnie Peterson): “Excuse me.” *chops zombie’s head off*

Bill Murray (as Chief Cliff Robertson): “Those are some pretty good cuts. You played some minor league ball, didn’t you?”

Adam Driver (as Officer Ronnie Peterson): “Well, a little Class A. It was a long time ago.”

The fate of a small town is left up to Bill Murray and Adam Driver in “The Dead Don’t Die.” The two star in the comedic horror flick as police officers trying to keep the undead at bay.

Blythe Danner (as Ronnie): “You only think about tomorrow, but I’m here! I’m here right now!”

John Lithgow is learning how to live in the present in “The Tomorrow Man.” He plays a doomsday prepper only concerned about the future, when he strikes up a relationship with a woman played by Blythe Danner, who’s stuck in the past.

Samuel L. Jackson (as John Shaft): “Who’s asking?”

Jessie T. Usher (as JJ Shaft): “John Shaft Jr.! Your son!”

Samuel L. Jackson (as John Shaft): “My son?! Junior?”

The new “Shaft” movie is a family affair. We’ve got three generations of Shaft kicking butt and taking names. They’re Samuel L. Jackson, Richard Roundtree and Jessie T. Usher. The three join forces when a friend of Jessie’s character is mysteriously killed.

Jessie T. Usher: “He needs a little bit of help, and it’s the only kind of help that he can get from the other generations of Shaft.”

Jessie T. Usher (as JJ Shaft): “What’s up?”

