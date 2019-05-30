“Rocketman,” the upcoming Elton John biopic, leads this week’s Showtime.

Taron Egerton (singing as Elton John): “And I think it’s gonna be a long, long time.”

You know his name, you know his music, and now you’ll know his story.

“Rocketman” brings the life of Elton John to the big screen.

Taron Egerton plays Elton, and he hopes the movie inspires more acceptance.

Taron Egerton: “I would love people to recognize the importance of allowing their children to be their authentic self, regardless of who they’re attracted to.”

Diana Silvers (as Maggie): “What happened last night?”

Corey Fogelmanis (as Andy): “You don’t remember, do you?”

Octavia Spencer (as Sue “Ma” Ann): “Are you guys mad at me for something?”

Who wants to party at Ma’s place?

Octavia Spencer plays Ma, who seems harmless enough when she befriends a group of teens.

But she turns out to be an unhinged stalker.

Octavia Spencer: “Some of the social messaging in it means a lot. I also think of it as a cautionary tale.”

Bradley Whitford (as Dr. Rick Stanton): “Oh, yeah. Sure, let’s bring him in for a beer.”

Kyle Chandler (as Mark Russell): “No. This time, we join the fight.”

Godzilla’s getting a little help from his human friends in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.”

This sequel has the fire-breathing lizard facing off against a bunch of monsters vying for world dominance.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., who plays one of Godzilla’s human buddies, is definitely pleased with the finished product.

O’Shea Jackson Jr: “‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ is a perfect movie! To be as perfect as it is, it’s a blessing.”

O’Shea Jackson Jr. (as Chief Warrant Officer Barnes): “This is Godzilla’s world. We just live in it.”

Aisha Hinds (as Colonel Diana Foster): “Damn right.”

“Rocketman,” “Ma” and “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” all hit theaters Friday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.