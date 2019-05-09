In theaters this weekend: A couple of dirty rotten hustlers, and we finally understand what Pikachu’s been trying to say for all these years — but we start with the brains behind “The Hobbit.” Here’s this week’s Showtime.

Lily Collins (as Edith Bratt): “Tell me a story.”

Nicholas Hoult (as J.R.R. Tolkien): “It’s a story about journeys.”

“Tolkien” tells the story of the man who wrote the “Lord of the Rings” books. Nicholas Hoult plays Tolkien, and the movie shows us the author’s journey before he was writing about hobbits.

Nicholas Hoult: “You can sit there and go, ‘Oh, that’s where perhaps this inspiration came from, and that’s the relationship that maybe inspired that dynamic in the film.'”

Ryan Reynolds (as Detective Pikachu): “I know you can’t understand me, but put down the stapler or I will electrocute you.”

Ryan Reynolds brings his voice, and his A-game, to “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

The jokes are flying as Pikachu is on the hunt for his missing former partner.

Jacki Weaver (as Sheryl): “You were a cheerleader?”

Diane Keaton (as Martha): “My mother was very sick, so I quit the team.”

Jacki Weaver (as Sheryl): “Maybe you should give it another shot.”

In “Poms,” Diane Keaton and Jacki Weaver play retirees on a mission to prove they can still shake it and cheer with the best of them.

And they’ve got an all-star senior squad to backing them up.

Anne Hathaway (as Josephine): “Penny, why are women better suited to the con than men?”

Rebel Wilson (as Penny): “Because we’re used to faking it?”

Anne Hathaway (as Josephine): “Because no man will ever believe a woman is smarter than he is.”

Revenge is a dish best served by two superstars.

Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star in “The Hustle” as a pair of con artists who team up to take down the men who have wronged them.

Anne Hathaway (as Josephine): “Men always underestimate us, and that is what we use.”

