Teen dreams and a cursed nightmare are among three films hitting theaters this weekend. We’ve got a look in this week’s Showtime.

Elle Fanning (as Violet): “Somebody said you got a new friend.”

Zlatko Buric (as Vlad): “This round is extremely competitive. You will be up against some of the best singers in the country.”

Elle Fanning plays a young girl with dreams of being a famous pop star in “Teen Spirit.”

She enters an international singing competition where both her talent and integrity get tested.

“The Curse of La Llorona” is simple. The ghost of a murderous Mexican mother who killed her own children is stalking other kids to take their place.

Raymond Cruz, who plays a faith healer doing battle with the vengeful spirit, told Deco he was a little uneasy making this film.

Raymond Cruz: “I thought it was a very creepy experience ’cause you’re dealing with a dark subject matter. They make movies about supernatural things because they’re real.”

Robert Pattinson (as Monte): “We were scum, trash, refuges that didn’t fit into the system until someone had the bright idea of recycling us to serve science.”

In “High Life,” prisoners serve their sentences in jails that are sent into outer space.

Robert Pattinson plays an inmate and a father. All he wants to do is make sure his daughter is safe.

Character in “Breakthrough” trailer: “Hey, boys! Get off the ice! Not safe!”

“Breakthrough” is the true story of a teenager who fell through the ice and had no pulse for 45 minutes. His mom, played by Chrissy Metz, refuses to give up hope. He makes a miraculous and full recovery. Chrissy told us meeting the real family was incredibly inspiring.

Chrissy Metz: “It’s hard to put into words because you’ve seen this story. I’ve read the book, but actually meeting these human beings who have gone though this experience, it’s like you can’t really understand it.”

Dennis Haysbert (as Doctor Garrett): “Your son’s a miracle.”

