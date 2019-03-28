A life-and-death drama in India. A thriller for the digital age. And an iconic flying elephant. Here’s a look at what’s hot on the silver screen in this week’s Showtime.

Character in “Hotel Mumbai”: “Welcome to the Taj.”

Armie Hammer (as David): “Thank you.”

“Hotel Mumbai” tells the story of the 2008 terrorist attacks in India.

Dev Patel plays a waiter who saves dozens of lives. It was a role that hit close to home.

Dev Patel: “When the attacks happened, I knew my family was watching in terror, and I knew if they ever were going to tell this story about the bravery of the staff and the survivors, I really wanted to put my face to it.”

Dev Patel (as Arjun): “Run!”

Michael Mando (Mark Vega): “Boom!”

Sarah Goldberg (as Mascha): “Somebody rigged our network.”

Jesse Eisenberg is out to make a fortune in “The Hummingbird Project.”

Only problem? His old boss, played by Salma Hayek, is out to bring his world crashing down.

Jesse Eisenberg (as Vincent Zalenski): They’re trying to screw us. I’m gonna tear you down.”

Nico Parker (as Milly Farrier): “You can do it, Dumbo! Show them.”

And Tim Burton takes on the classic tale of the elephant who could fly.

“Dumbo” stars Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell, who plays a retired circus star who helps Dumbo spread his wings.

Colin Farrell: “Dumbo’s the quintessential outsider, you know? Somebody’s that not accepted because of way they look, who’s maligned and shunned, so the message in this film is one of … it’s beautiful to be a part of because it’s one of inclusion.”

Danny DeVito (as Max Medici): “Whoa!”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.