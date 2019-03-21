If you’re looking for a good scare, “Us” is in theaters now, and it leads off this week’s Showtime.

Winston Duke (as Gabe Wilson): “Hi, can I help you?

Lupita Nyong’o (as Adelaide Wilson): “Zora, put your shoes on.”

Winston Duke (as Gabe Wilson): “If you want to get crazy, we can get crazy.”

A woman’s childhood trauma comes to life in the movie “Us.” Wvil look-alikes come to terrorize her and her family.

This thriller is written and directed by super scary movie king Jordan Peele.

Jordan Peele: “I used to think about a doppelganger across the subway platform as a kid, so I always had that. I always start with something that, anytime I think about it, it scares me, because that’s my engine, that’s my horror engine.”

Holland Taylor (as Gloria’s mother): “Life just goes by in a flash — like that.”

Julianne Moore (as Gloria Bell): “I know. You tell me the same thing every 10 years.”

Julianne Moore is very single and kinda ready to mingle in “Gloria Bell.” The Oscar winner plays Gloria, a mother and divorcée who strikes up a relationship with a man played by John Turturro.

The movie is getting rave reviews, and Julianne says it’s a lot more realistic than your typical rom-com.

Julianne Moore: “The audience experiences Gloria as intimately as she experiences herself, and you get to watch her make all these huge mistakes — the kind of mistakes that maybe you don’t tell anybody about.”

Julianne Moore (as Gloria Bell): “When the world blows up, I hope I go down dancing.”

