Madea is planning a funeral, and Chloë Grace Moretz is fending off an unexpected stalker. We’ve got a preview of the new movies hitting theaters this weekend in this week’s Showtime.

Tyler Perry (as Madea): “I know something about funerals. I’ve buried a lot of men. A lot of them.”

Tyler Perry’s lovable Madea is back, but he says “A Madea Family Funeral” is Madea’s final movie.

The whole family gets together for a reunion, but plans change when a family member dies and Madea is put in charge of funeral arrangements.

Tyler told us exactly what this movie is all about.

Tyler Perry: “If you want to be touched emotionally and deeply moved by a passionate performance, this ain’t it. This is just stupid, silly fun.”

Isabelle Huppert (as Greta Hideg): “Everyone needs a friend. But we’re more than friends. We’re connected.”

Creepy! Chloë Grace Moretz stars in “Greta,” about a friendship between a young woman and a sweet older lady. Except it turns out that older lady is actually a crazed stalker.

Chloë says that seeing this movie in theaters should be a wild and cathartic experience.

Chloë Grace Moretz: “From what I’ve seen with the screenings we’ve done, people get really rowdy and really raucous. It’s a film that gets people kind of vocalizing their stress.”

Isabelle Huppert (as Greta Hideg): “Just try to get rid of Greta.”

