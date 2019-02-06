Taraji P. Henson has voices in her head. Meanwhile, in Legoland, everything isn’t as awesome as it used to be. We’ve got all that and more in this week’s Showtime.

Elizabeth Banks (as Lucy): “Once, everything was awesome. Now, everything is bleak.”

Chris Pratt (as Emmet Brickowski): “Hey, Lucy. I brought you coffee.”

Everything’s not awesome in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

The movie looks at growing up and outgrowing childhood pleasures.

It’s a lesson Chris Pratt, Emmet Brickowski’s alter ego, says isn’t always easy to learn.

Chris Pratt: “And he starts to get insecure like, ‘Maybe I need to be someone different? Maybe I need to be tough? Maybe I need to be, you know, really macho and grown up?'”

Taylor Schilling (as Sarah): “I want you to tell me everything that you remember.”

Jackson Robert Scott (as Miles): “I don’t remember anything.”

Taylor Schilling (as Sarah): “Miles’ brain is extremely well-developed.”

Uh oh!

In “The Prodigy,” Taylor Schilling plays a mom who’s worried her son may be possessed by a dark force.

When things take a turn for the worse, she has to figure out how to keep him safe while investigating what’s causing his disturbing behavior.

Taraji P. Henson (as Ali Davis): “OK, stop saying things you shouldn’t be saying to your boss.”

Josh Brener (as Brandon Wallace): “Holy crap. Can you hear my inner thoughts?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Ali Davis): “I can hear your inner thoughts! AHHHHHH!”

The voices in your head are real!

In “What Men Want,” Taraji P. Henson plays a sports agent who gets the power to hear what guys really think, and uses it to get ahead.

Taraji told Deco this is a story she relates to.

Taraji P. Henson: “I brought my own personal struggles of how to get ahead, and people to know that I mean business, and I’m the woman for the job because I’m good.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Ali Davis): “I’m making partner baby. Time to break that glass ceiling.”

“What Men Want,” “The Prodigy” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” hit theaters this Friday.

