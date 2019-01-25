Magic and murder are headed for movie theaters this weekend, and there’s a lot to choose from. A boy and a wizard, Matt McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, and Nicole Kidman isn’t quite herself. It’s all going down on this week’s Showtime.

Dean Chaumoo (as Bedders): “What if you’re the only person who could’ve pulled that sword out? What if it’s Excalibur?”

The legend of King Arthur takes a decidedly younger turn in “The Kid Who Would Be King.”

Yes, there are knights, a round table, a wicked witch and, of course, a magician named Merlin, played by Patrick Stewart.

Nicole Kidman (as Erin Bell): “I lied, I stole, and worse, people are dead. It’s my fault.”

Nicole Kidman plays a guilt-ridden, burned-out L.A. cop in “Destroyer.”

She threw herself into the role, in which she’s hardly recognizable, and found the character wouldn’t let go once the day’s filming was done.

Nicole Kidman: “I mean, not haunt, but definitely seeped in to my psyche, and caused me to feel really depleted myself, and really like I was struggling to make it through the day.”

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “Some weird stuff going on right now. This whole island’s a part of it, but nobody knows it.”

Anne Hathaway (as Karen Zariakas): “OK, John, you want the truth?”

Jeremy Strong (as Reid Miller): “You don’t.”

What exactly is the truth? That’s the ultimate question in “Serenity.”

This sexy, surprise thriller stars Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey, who signed on to the film for personal reasons.

Matthew McConaughey: “It’s the kind of movie I kinda miss. You don’t see that many of them. A man playing a detective in his own life to try and see if his own existence is real, see if he’s real.”

Anne Hathaway (as Karen Zariakas): “Good to see you, John. Took so long to find you. What do ya say?”

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “I’d say I’m not called John anymore.”

Anne Hathaway (as Karen Zariakas): “It’s funny, huh?”

Matthew McConaughey (as Baker Dill): “Why would you want to find me?”

