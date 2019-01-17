Retro and hero — that describes the two new movies hitting theaters this weekend. One is about classic comedy companions. The other has men with suspected superpowers. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Bruce Willis (as David Dunn): “I have to get out of here before he gets out.”

Sarah Paulson (as Dr. Ellie Staple): “They are contained.”

Charlayne Woodard (as Elijah “Mr. Glass” Price’s mother): “They always underestimate the mastermind.”

“Glass” is a very different kind of superhero movie.

Bruce Willis reprises his role as David Dunn, a man with superpowers.

He’s the only one who can stop the evil team of Samuel L. Jackson’s “Mr. Glass” and James McAvoy’s “Beast.”

The movie is the final flick in M. Night Shyamalan’s trilogy, and Sam Jackson believes it’s a fitting last chapter.

Samuel L. Jackson: “It’ll give an audience that have followed the other two stories a sense of closure, hopefully for what they’ve been anticipating.”

Danny Huston (as Hal Roach): “What are you looking for, Stan?”

Steve Coogan (as Stan Laurel): “I’m looking for a fair price for a Laurel and Hardy picture, and you know it. Our pictures sell all around the world, and we haven’t got a dime.”

“Stan and Ollie” is about comedy duo Laurel and Hardy. The flick follows the funny guys as they try to get another movie made and go on a tour in Britain after World War II.

Their show is a hit, but tensions between the guys and health issues mean that it’s the beginning of the end of Laurel and Hardy.

John C. Reilly (as Oliver Hardy): “I’ll miss us when we’re gone.”

Steve Coogan (as Stan Laurel): “So will you.”

