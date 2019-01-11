Four new movies are hitting theaters this weekend. As always, you can count on Deco to give you a preview. It’s Showtime!

Kevin Hart (as Dell Scott): “Don’t your arms work?”

Bryan Cranston (as Philip Lacasse): “They don’t.”

Kevin Hart (as Dell Scott): “You can move your mouth.”

Bryan Cranston (as Philip Lacasse): “As can you.”

Heartwarming, funny and unexpected, “The Upside” is about a super rich, super grumpy quadriplegic.

Bryan Cranston plays Philip, who happens to be looking for a caregiver.

He interviews a guy fresh out of jail and on parole, played by comedian Kevin Hart.

From there, a beautiful friendship is born.

Kevin Hart: “They’re naturally good people. You’re dealing with two good hearts that have been broken in some degree.”

KiKi Layne (as Tish Rivers): “I understand what you’re going through, because I’m with you.”

“If Beale Street Could Talk” is an Oscar hopeful directed by Barry Jenkins, who also did “Moonlight.”

It’s a powerful love story about a young woman and her boyfriend, who ends up behind bars for a rape he didn’t commit.

“A Dog’s Way Home” is a tale of puppy love.

The feel-good film tells the story of a lost dog who travels 400 miles to get back to her family. She makes a few new friends along the way.

Keanu Reeves (as Will Foster): “You and the kids died. I brought you back.”

Thomas Middleditch (as Ed): “There is a reason human cloning is bad.”

Keanu Reeves is pushing the boundaries of science in “Replicas.”

Devastated after losing his wife and child, he uses clones to bring them back and they live happily ever after.

Just kidding — it’s a disaster!

Thomas Middleditch (as Ed): “What if something horrible goes wrong?”

Keanu Reeves (as Will Foster): “Something already has.”

“The Upside,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “A Dog’s Way Home,” and “Replicas” are in theaters now.

