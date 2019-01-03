There were approximately 245 films that hit theaters at the end of December, so now Hollywood is pumping the brakes a bit. We’ve got a preview of two new films coming your way in this week’s Showtime.

Felicity Jones (as Ruth Bader Ginsburg): “If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, then how will women and men ever become equals?”

“On the Basis of Sex” tells the story of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her battle for gender equality on her way to becoming a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

Felicity Jones plays Justice Ginsburg, and the movie begins in the 1950s with Ruth attending Harvard Law School.

Felicity Jones: “She’s a woman who’s ahead of her time. She’s someone who constantly found that stuff wasn’t happening in the way it should be, and she was 20 years ahead of the time that she was in.”

Taylor Russell (as Zoey): “When does the game start?”

Nik Dodani (as Danny): “I think this is the escape room.”

Six strangers go to a mysterious building to play what they think is an escape room game, where the winner gets a million bucks.

But they soon realize the game is a living nightmare, and they must solve the clues and escape the room in order to survive.

Taylor Russell (as Zoey): “‘Fahrenheit 451’ … got it!”

Nik Dodani (as Danny): “Talk about immersive.”

Deborah Ann Woll (as Amanda): “What is wrong with you? That was real!”

“Escape Room” and “On the Basis of Sex” hit South Florida screens on Friday.

