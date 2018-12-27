After tons of new films hit theaters since Thanksgiving, studios are giving us a bit of a break with movie releases. Only two new films dropped this week: a clueless take on Sherlock Holmes and a satirical take on a vice president. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Christian Bale (as Dick Cheney): “I believe we can make this work.”

Sam Rockwell (as George W. Bush): “Hot damn!”

“Vice” takes an in-depth look at Dick Cheney and his quest to become the most powerful vice president in United States history. Christian Bale is virtually unrecognizable as Cheney, and has earned Golden Globe, Critics’ Choice and SAG nominations for his performance. While a lot of people are focusing on the 45 pounds he gained for the role, he opened up to me about the sacrifices he had to make in the makeup chair.

Christian Bale: “Four hours each day for that, and then usually maybe an hour in the middle of the day or something, and then about an hour taking it all off at the end of the day.”

John C. Reilly (as Watson): “What have you done with Sherlock?”

Will Ferrell (as Holmes): “Why, Watson, I never left.”

John C. Reilly (as Watson): “Amazing.”

Sherlock Holmes and his trusty partner Dr. John Watson return to the big screen with a comedic spin. Will Ferrell is Holmes, John C. Reilly is Watson, and they join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. While it might look funny from the trailers, this is one of the worst reviewed movies of the year, and moviegoers have been getting up and leaving halfway through.

John C. Reilly (as Watson): “I swear, I never do this.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.