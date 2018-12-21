Lots of movies with even more stars are opening this weekend. And it seems like Chris Van Vliet talked to each and every one of them! Here’s a look at the movies and our interviews in this week’s Showtime.

Jason Momoa (as Arthur Curry): “What could be greater than a king?”

Amber Heard (as Mera): “A hero.”

Jason Momoa is the wettest superhero around. “Aquaman” gives us an origin story of how a boy named Arthur becomes both Aquaman and the king of Atlantis.

So how do you get as ripped as Aquaman? Jason tells me the secret is drinking beer.

Jason Momoa: “I cracked two Guinness, pounded them, and my body’s like, my whole body, you can see my veins. I’m like the Hulk. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.”

Ben Whishaw (as Michael Banks): “Mary.”

Emily Mortimer (as Jane Banks): “Poppins! You came back.”

It’s the sequel 54 years in the making! Emily Blunt stars as the umbrella-flying nanny in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

The kids from the original movie have grown up, but have fallen on tough times. Mary Poppins is back to help out and bring them the magic they have lost.

Emily Blunt: “This was a completely practically done, big Hollywood movie. Such a throwback to those old movies where you don’t have a lot of CGI.”

Women rule in “Mary Queen Of Scots.” Set in 1559, we see the power struggle for the Scottish throne between Queen Elizabeth I, played by Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart, aka the Queen of the Scots.

Julia Roberts (as Holly Burns): “Oh, my God, I can’t believe it.”

Lucas Hedges (as Ben Burns): “Hi, Mom.”

In “Ben Is Back,” Lucas Hedges is Ben, and he’s back from rehab for a drug addition. It’s Christmas Eve, and he surprised his mom, played by Julia Roberts, by getting out early — but not everyone in the family is happy to see him.

The movie, not surprisingly, has some pretty emotional moments. Lucas tells me how he sets the mood on set.

Lucas Hedges: “I use music a lot, and I just like to sort of engineer that in a way so that when I get there, I feel like the canvas is prime.”

Steve Carell (as Mark Hogancamp): “This is Hogie, kind of a braver version of me.”

Steve Carell (as Cap’n Hogie): “We’re one and the same, pal.”

“Welcome to Marwen” is based on a true story. Steve Carell plays Mark Hogancamp, a talented artist whose memories are wiped away after a brutal attack. He now uses lifelike dolls as a type of therapy, including a heroic version of himself named Hogie.

Steve Carell: “This character of Hogie is kind of a way for Mark to process so many of the fears and apprehensions and scars that he’s dealing with.”

Hailee Steinfeld (as Charlie Watson): “Bumblebee. I’m going to call you that.”

“Bumblebee” takes us to 1987 where an Autobot named Bumblebee heads to Earth to escape a war on his planet. He hides out as a Volkswagen Beetle and looks to the car’s owner, played by Hailee Steinfeld, to help keep him safe.

Hailee Steinfeld: “She’s dealing with figuring out who she is and what her voice is and where she belongs, and I think those are questions that are all unanswered at that time in our lives.”

Hailee Steinfeld (as Charlie Watson): “You’ve got people out there who need you.”

And you can see one of those movies, “Welcome to Marwen,” when and where you want. As long it’s you want to see it on a Monday through Thursday at an AMC theater. Just email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com and you could win.

