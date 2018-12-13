So many movies, so little time — but we’re here to help. From “Once Upon a Deadpool” to “Into the Spider-Verse,” we’ve got your preview of the movies hitting theaters this week in tonight’s “Showtime.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “I need you, almost as much as you need me.”

Fred Savage (as himself): “I don’t need you — at all.”

Ryan Reynolds (as Deadpool): “You need me to untie you once we’re done.”

“Once Upon a Deadpool” is a PG-13 version of “Deadpool 2,” with the addition of some scenes very randomly featuring Fred Savage.

The movie is getting re-released for the holidays, since Deadpool is the real jolly big man in the bright red suit.

In “Mortal Engines,” it’s not just people who are on the run. Entire cities are.

Hugo Weaving and Stephen Lang star in this post-apocalyptic story where it’s not the strong who survive, it’s the swift.

Hugo Weaving: “In order to survive in this world, the people who did survive the cataclysmic event had to start moving, and this idea of not just the survival of the fittest, but the survival of the fastest.”

Olivia Colman (as Queen Anne): “Did you just look at me? Look at me! How dare you! Close your eyes!”

“The Favourite” is an Oscar front-runner that takes us to England in the early 1700s. The movie is a power struggle between three women: Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, and Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz’s characters, who work for her.

Rachel Weisz: “I really loved doing scenes with Olivia Colman and Emma Stone, which is really what the main body of the movie was. It was really interesting to be in a power struggle with other women.”

Clint Eastwood (as Earl Stone): “I thought it was more important to be somebody out there than the damn failure I was in my own home.”

The great Clint Eastwood both stars in and directs “The Mule,” which is inspired by a true story.

Eastwood plays a drug runner for a Mexican cartel who ends up drawing attention from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales): “How many more Spider-People are there?”

Nicolas Cage (as Spider-Man Noir): “Hey, fellas!”

Kimiko Glenn (as Peni Parker): “Hello!”

Jake Johnson (as Peter B. Parker): “This could literally not get any weirder.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” gives us a fresh take on the classic superhero. Just as a Brooklyn teen, Miles Morales, starts discovering his new Spidey abilities, he finds out other Spider-People are living among him — including Peter B. Parker, who’s voiced by Jake Johnson.

Jake Johnson: “I feel really honored to play Peter Parker in this version, and I really love the story of it.”

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales): “Officer, I love you.”

Brian Tyree Henry (as Jefferson Davis): “Wait, what?”

