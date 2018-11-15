From fantastic beasts to a bunch of widows, a lot of cool new movies are hitting theaters this weekend. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Viola Davis (as Veronica): “My husband left me the plans for my next job. All I need is the crew to pull it off.”

In “Widows,” a police shootout during a failed robbery leaves four thieves dead. Now their widows are out to finish the job.

It stars Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Michelle Rodriguez, Robert Duval and Viola Davis. Viola tells Deco that everyone will leave this movie theater with a little something different.

Mark Wahlberg (as Pete): “Ellie, people who take in foster kids are really special. The kind of people who volunteer when it’s not a holiday. We don’t even volunteer on a holiday.”

“Instant Family” is what it says: An instant family!

Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star as a childless couple wanting to skip over the whole pregnancy and diaper stage. But one kid becomes three kids — and to make the movie, they leaned hard on their own history at home.

Mark Wahlberg: “We found it fascinating, funny, inspiring. All of those things. So, because we’re both parents, we have our own kind of parenting experience.”

Hugh Jackman (as Gary Hart): “I have never known a man more talented at untangling politics.”

Gary Hart was leading the pack during the 1988 presidential campaign, but a sex scandal derailed his run for the White House.

While Americans are familiar with the U.S. political process, the man who is playing the disgraced politician in “The Front Runner” is from down under.

So he got a crash course from Gary Hart himself.

Hugh Jackman: “I’m an Aussie, so I had to find the ins and outs of the political system particularly back then. Most importantly, I went to spend time with him.”

Nicole Kidman (as Nancy Eamons): “Open the door now!”

Lucas Hedges (as Jared Eamons): “Mom!”

Nicole Kidman (as Nancy Eamons): “They say sometimes you got to hurt a child in order to help them. A mother knows when something isn’t right.”

“Boy Erased” tells the story of a preacher’s kid who is sent to a conversion therapy program after his parents find out he is gay.

The movie stars Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman, who struggle to come to terms with the knowledge about their son.

Jude Law (as Albus Dumbledore): “I can’t move against Grindlewald. It has to be you.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald” is the second installment of the Harry Potter prequels. Johnny Depp plays Grindlewald, and he wants to destroy the earth. It’s up to Eddie Redmayne’s character to use his magical powers to stop him.

We asked Ezra Miller who plays Credence Barebone if you need to see the other Harry Hotter films to know what’s going on in this one.

Ezra Miller: “They don’t really need to know anything. You can just ride in and be like ‘Woahhh!’ Because it does just paint a picture of this world at this time.”

Johnny Depp (as Grindlewald): “Do you think Dumbledore will mourn for you?”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald,” “Boy Erased,” “Instant Family” and “Widows” are in theaters. “The Front Runner” heads to the big screens on Nov. 21.

