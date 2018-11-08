The story is based on the best-selling book, which is not news to Claire.

Claire Foy: “I just reread the books a lot, a lot, a lot. Probably about six or seven times I reread them, and just started work on the accent. And then, when I got to Berlin in January, I just sort of then went straight for it.”

Jovan Adepo (as Tibbet): “What happened here?”

Wyatt Russell (as Ford): “Some questions aren’t good answers.”

With “Overlord,” think “Inglourious Basterds” — with zombies. The movie is about Americans in World War II setting out to fight Nazis, only to discover they’re also going to be battling the undead.

Star Wyatt Russell came to town to tell Deco that “Overlord” is unlike anything you’ve seen.

Wyatt Russell: “It’s hard to put it into a genre. All it is, is like, what if the Nazis were trying to create super soldiers?”

Rosamund Pike (as Marie Colvin): “I have nightmares every night.”

Jamie Dornan (as Paul Conroy): “You’ve seen more war than most soldiers. You have to take it seriously.”

“A Private War” tells the true story of celebrated war correspondent Marie Colvin. Rosamund Pike doesn’t just play Marie — she becomes her, and shows the fearless attitude she took to the front lines.

Rosamund Pike: “There’s such a certain vitality to life, when it’s precious in a war zone, and death is close.”

Michael Shannon (as Nick): “Who’s that?”

Robert Forster (as Burt): “Oh, what is that?”

Michael Shannon (as Nick): “Do you know who that is?”

Blythe Danner (as Ruth): “He’s my boyfriend.”

Robert Forster (as Burt): “See?!”

Michael Shannon and Hilary Swank are siblings trying to do the best for their parents in “What They Had.” Their mother has Alzheimer’s, and their father refuses to get help.

Hilary says audiences will relate to not only the movie’s family drama, but also the personal struggles.

Hilary Swank: “We take care of everyone else, and oftentimes we forget to take care of ourselves. It’s really hard sometimes to follow your instinct and do what’s best for you.”

Thurl Ravenscroft (singing): “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch.”

Dr. Seuss’ grumpy Grinch is back for the holidays. This time, the residents of Whoville want to make their holiday an even bigger celebration, and the Grinch and his dog Max are out to ruin the holiday fun.

Benedict Cumberbatch (as the Grinch): “Today we will do mean things, and we will do them in style.”

