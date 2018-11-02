The Tyler Perry comedy “Nobody’s Fool” joins a bunch of other movies opening in theaters Friday. Here’s a quick look in this week’s “Showtime.”

“Bohemian Rhapsody” takes us back to the ’70s and shows us how Queen was formed. The story is told through the eyes of Freddie Mercury.

Rami Malek plays Freddie, and he told Deco the hardest part about this role was getting the audience to see Freddie as more than just a rock legend.

Rami Malek: “When watching the footage of him, you start to look at him as this monolith and this god, and that’s when I just have to separate that aspect and say, ‘OK, somewhere underneath that is just a human being.'”

Lola Kirke (as Amy): “I know the government won’t help you, but there is someone else.”

Susan Sarandon plays a desperate mother in “Viper Club.” Her journalist son is taken hostage by a terrorist organization. An underground group offers to quietly bypass the government to help her.

It’s a pretty heavy story, and Susan says it took a toll on her.

Susan Sarandon: “I’m not going to watch it. (laughs) No, I saw kind of an early cut, but I’m not gonna sit through it, for sure.”

Mia Goth (as Sara): “You’re making some kind of deal with them.”

Dakota Johnson (as Susie Bannion): ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“Suspiria” is a remake of the classic 1977 Italian horror film. Dakota Johnson stars as an American ballet student who joins a German dance company that’s into some pretty scary stuff.

Morgan Freeman: (as Drosselmeyer): “Remember, Clara, nothing is as it seems.”

Mackenzie Foy (as Clara): Where am I?”

In “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms,” Clara needs a magical key to unlock a box that holds a gift from her late mother. While searching for the key, Clara enters a mysterious world with four realms.

Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “I’m embellishing literary letters by prominent writers.”

Dolly Wells (as Anna): “I love his writing.”

Melissa McCarthy (as Lee Israel): “Particularly clever, don’t you think?”

Dolly Wells (as Anna): “Caustic wit.”

After her once-promising literary career comes to a screeching halt, author Lee Israel finds other, less legal ways to make a living. Melissa McCarthy stars in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” It’s a true story.

Melissa told Deco getting ready for the role wasn’t easy.

Melissa McCarthy: “The emphasis was always on her work. Even in doing research on Lee, there’s almost nothing to find, which makes perfect sense. She doesn’t want people in her business.”

