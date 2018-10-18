Something that can be even scarier than “Halloween” is spending the holidays with your family. That’s what the other new movie hitting theaters this weekend is about. Here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.

Jamie Lee Curtis (as Laurie Strode): “He waited for this night. He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.”

“Halloween” is a direct sequel to the original “Halloween” movie from 1978, so just pretend like the other ones didn’t happen.

Michael Myers is on the loose after 40 years, but Jamie Lee Curtis’s character, Laurie Strode, is ready for the killer and ready to get her revenge.

Jamie told Deco that Michael Myers is scarier than ever.

Jamie Lee Curtis: “I don’t know what it is. There’s something so simple; the way he walks, the speed at which he walks and yet the absolute violence that he can perpetrate.”

Ike Barinholtz (as Chris): “Did you watch Chris Rock on ‘Late Night?'”

Meredith Hagner (as Abbie): “He’s racist.”

Ike Barinholtz (as Chris): “Chris Rock’s not racist. He’s best friends with Adam Sandler, that is a fact. You know, it’s actually racist to think Chris Rock is racist!”

Thanksgiving dinner will never be the same again in “The Oath.”

Ike Barinholtz and Tiffany Haddish star as a young couple having family over for the holidays … right as the government demands that citizens sign a loyalty pledge to the U.S.

Ike explained that while the movie involves politics, that’s not really what it’s about.

Ike Barinholtz: “I wanted to really kind of satirize what an American family goes through around the holidays. It really is about this family, and them trying to not kill each other during the actual meal.”

Ike Barinholtz (as Chris): “I’m really sorry you got tased.”

Tiffany Haddish (as Kai): “I don’t know if it’s because of the electricity in my body, but I am freaking out! “

