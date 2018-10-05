“A Star Is Born” and “Venom” are two of four movies hitting theaters this weekend. Here’s a look at all of them in this week’s Showtime!

Lady Gaga (as Ally): “I don’t sing my own songs.”

Bradley Cooper (as Jack): “Why?”

Lady Gaga (as Ally): “I just don’t feel comfortable.”

Lady Gaga is making her big screen debut in “A Star Is Born.”

She plays a young singer filled with doubt about her talents when she meets and falls in love with a successful musician, played by Bradley Cooper.

The whole self doubt thing is something Gaga told us she didn’t have with her own career.

Lady Gaga: “I just really believed that music was my destiny, and songwriting was my destiny, and singing was my destiny, and performing. So I hit the ground running as a performer.”

Amandla Stenberg (as Starr Carter): “Go back where he told you. Khalil, I’m not playing!”

*Gunshot*

Amandla Stenberg (as Starr Carter): “What did you do?!”

Amandla Stenberg stars in “The Hate U Give.”

It’s based on the best-selling novel about a high schooler who sees her friend get fatally shot by a police officer. She then has to decide whether to speak publicly about what happened.

Amandla told Deco this is a role she wanted for a while.

Amandla Stenberg: “I actually read ‘The Hate U Give’ before it was published. It was still a manuscript. It’s been really exhilarating because I was such a fan of it for so long.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Charlie Sisters): “We’re the Sisters brothers. S-I-S-T-E-R-S. Like ‘sisters.'”

Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly star in “The Sisters Brothers” — a comedic western about sibling assassins in the 1850s.

It’s unlike most westerns we’re used to seeing. John told us why that’s the case.

John C. Reilly: “There’s a sensitivity to the characters that is startling. So that was one of the first things that really struck me.”

Tom Hardy (as Venom): “The way I see it, we can do whatever we want.”

Tom Hardy is Venom. He’s the kind of good, kind of bad alter-ego of journalist Eddie Brock.

After Eddie accidentally comes into contact with alien DNA, he has to fight to control his new powers.

“A Star Is Born,” “The Hate U Give,” “The Brothers Sisters” and “Venom” are out in theaters.

