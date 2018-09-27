“Dark Phoenix” flies into theaters next year, but we’ve got four new movies opening this weekend. From Kevin Hart in a chicken outfit to Channing Tatum as a yeti, here’s a look in this week’s Showtime.
Kevin Hart (as Teddy Walker ): “Can’t you get me a job?
Ben Schwartz (as Marvin ): “I wish I could. My boss won’t let me hire a dropout.”
In night school, Kevin Hart goes back to high school to advance his career past dressing up in a chicken costume. But his teacher, played by Tiffany Haddish, isn’t going to make it easy for him. When Deco sat down with Kevin, he told us about his job as a lifeguard before breaking into Hollywood.
Kevin Hart: “Little boy almost drowned on me, didn’t he? On my watch right in front of me. I thought he was playing. At this pool, these kids play a lot.”
Michael Tourek (as security guard): “You came here to be scared, right? I can’t arrest people for doing their job. Welcome to Hell Fest.”
Imagine a haunted house where the scares are real.
That’s “Hell Fest,” a slasher flick about a masked serial killer going to town on people having fun at a theme park on Halloween night.
Sarah Davenport (as Jo): “I’d rather lose every word I ever wrote than lose you.”
“Little Women” is the seventh — yes, seventh — big screen adaptation of the classic novel.
This one is a modernized version of the story about four sisters who always support each other from childhood to adulthood.
Channing Tatum (as Migo): “Hi, I’m *growl.*”
James Corden (as Percy): “It’s a yeti. It’s a yeti.”
Channing Tatum (as Migo): “You’re adorable.”
In the animated film, “Smallfoot,” Channing Tatum voices a yeti who has his first encounter with a human, better known in their world as a “smallfoot.”
The problem is no one believes him, so he has to convince everyone.
When we chatted with Channing, we asked him what the furthest he’s gone to get a role.
Channing Tatum: “One of my first movies, ‘She’s the Man,’ I completely lied and said I could play soccer or football, and I’m really not. I’ve never played.”
Channing Tatum (as Migo): “Everyone, I saw a smallfoot!”
All of the movies will be out in theaters this Friday.
