but we've got four new movies opening this weekend. From Kevin Hart in a chicken outfit to Channing Tatum as a yeti, here's a look in this week's Showtime.

Kevin Hart (as Teddy Walker ): “Can’t you get me a job?

Ben Schwartz (as Marvin ): “I wish I could. My boss won’t let me hire a dropout.”

In night school, Kevin Hart goes back to high school to advance his career past dressing up in a chicken costume. But his teacher, played by Tiffany Haddish, isn’t going to make it easy for him. When Deco sat down with Kevin, he told us about his job as a lifeguard before breaking into Hollywood.

Kevin Hart: “Little boy almost drowned on me, didn’t he? On my watch right in front of me. I thought he was playing. At this pool, these kids play a lot.”

Michael Tourek (as security guard): “You came here to be scared, right? I can’t arrest people for doing their job. Welcome to Hell Fest.”

Imagine a haunted house where the scares are real.

That’s “Hell Fest,” a slasher flick about a masked serial killer going to town on people having fun at a theme park on Halloween night.

Sarah Davenport (as Jo): “I’d rather lose every word I ever wrote than lose you.”

“Little Women” is the seventh — yes, seventh — big screen adaptation of the classic novel.

This one is a modernized version of the story about four sisters who always support each other from childhood to adulthood.

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “Hi, I’m *growl.*”

James Corden (as Percy): “It’s a yeti. It’s a yeti.”

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “You’re adorable.”

In the animated film, “Smallfoot,” Channing Tatum voices a yeti who has his first encounter with a human, better known in their world as a “smallfoot.”

The problem is no one believes him, so he has to convince everyone.

When we chatted with Channing, we asked him what the furthest he’s gone to get a role.

Channing Tatum: “One of my first movies, ‘She’s the Man,’ I completely lied and said I could play soccer or football, and I’m really not. I’ve never played.”

Channing Tatum (as Migo): “Everyone, I saw a smallfoot!”

All of the movies will be out in theaters this Friday.

