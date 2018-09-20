Life, love, siblings and clocks all hit theaters this weekend. You know what time it is? It’s “Showtime.”

Jack Black (as Jonathan Barnavelt): “I can give you the right books, teach you the right spells, but that last one percent? That’s up to you.”

We always knew Jack Black was a warlock. In “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” he plays a powerful magician who teaches his nephew the tricks of the trade. But then things take a turn for the worse when evil spirits awaken.

Jack knows this was totally the perfect role for him.

Jack Black: “It struck a chord in me, this saxophone-playing warlock. It just sounds like a part I wanna play.”

John C. Reilly (as Eli Sisters): “We’re the Sisters Brothers.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Charlie Sisters): “S-I-S-T-E-R-S. Like ‘Sisters.'”

You heard the man! Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly star in “The Sisters Brothers,” a comedic Western about sibling assassins in the 1850s. It’s unlike most Westerns we’re used to seeing.

John told us why that’s the case.

John C. Reilly: “There’s a sensitivity to the characters that is startling. So that was one of the first things that really struck me.”

Oscar Isaac (as Will): “It’s so strange how a completely random moment that happened way before I was born would shape my entire life.”

Annette Bening (as Dr. Cait Morris): “Are you glad it happened?”

“Life Itself” is a drama that tells multiple, intertwining stories all focused on love, heartbreak and family. It features an A-list cast including Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas and Mandy Patinkin.

Mandy says the film is just what the doctor ordered for audiences.

Mandy Patinkin: “The fact that this movie is here now — which connects all of us, globally — is something that I think is a tonic that we all need to take right after we brush our teeth.”

Gilda Radner: “Hi, I’m Gilda Radner and, uh, OK, now!”

“Love, Gilda” is both a love story to and from Gilda Radner. The documentary takes us through the life and career of the iconic “Saturday Night Live” comedian by not only interviewing her colleagues, but also by using Gilda’s own diary entries and audio tapes.

Gilda Radner: “I always felt I can do anything if people are laughing.”

